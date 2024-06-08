Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Juan Luis Ortega Sells 2,400 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CB opened at $267.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

