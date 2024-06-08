Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Chubb worth $897,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $267.24 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

