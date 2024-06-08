CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,684 shares of company stock worth $13,472,954 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

