Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 25,393 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 133.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.