Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 34,315 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,398 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,962,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 451,710 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,351 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.