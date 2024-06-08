Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,151,000 after acquiring an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,839,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 464,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.47.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.