Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 70,007 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.