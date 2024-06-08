Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,499 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

