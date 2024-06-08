Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,510 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

