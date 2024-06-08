Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,755 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 110.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 138.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

