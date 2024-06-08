Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 128,915 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128,915 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Trading Down 0.4 %

Garmin stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,084. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

