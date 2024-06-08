Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 46,500 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,205,862 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,422.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $138,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $128,693.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $144,070.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $110,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $644,100.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $235,332.00.

Citi Trends Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

