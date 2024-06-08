CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX opened at $25.37 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

