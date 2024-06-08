Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,525,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,789,000 after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 37.1% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

