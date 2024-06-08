Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Vance W. Tang Sells 3,473 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $304.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.83 and a 200-day moving average of $265.80. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 80,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,771,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

