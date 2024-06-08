Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Earnings Results

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $353.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

Insider Activity at Concrete Pumping

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

