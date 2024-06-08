Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,383,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $410,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

