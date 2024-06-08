Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 131.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,676 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Corteva by 1,162.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 97,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.90 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

