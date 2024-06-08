Cosan S.A. (CSAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3469 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Cosan has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cosan to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Cosan has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

