Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hess by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,975,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,230,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $129.12 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

