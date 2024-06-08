Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,750,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in WEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,140 shares of company stock worth $880,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $181.13 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.74.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.