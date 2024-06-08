Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 20,023 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after buying an additional 1,500,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,979,000 after acquiring an additional 393,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,189,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

