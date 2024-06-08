Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,425 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $401.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.47 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.68 and its 200 day moving average is $353.75.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.