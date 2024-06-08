CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CTS were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CTS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CTS by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.60. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $212,138.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $212,138.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,335 shares of company stock worth $3,248,248 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.