Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson Sells 3,117 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $343,306.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Down 0.1 %

DDOG stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.09, a PEG ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.65.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,345,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Datadog by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

