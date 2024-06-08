Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,598 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Deere & Company worth $1,168,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $368.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.05. The firm has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

