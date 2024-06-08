Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FANG opened at $190.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

