Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after buying an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,624,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,126,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,009,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

