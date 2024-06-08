Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.27. 837,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,621,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 13.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $545.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $5,410,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

