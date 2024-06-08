DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 12,088 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $113.27 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.36.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after buying an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 139,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after buying an additional 1,200,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

