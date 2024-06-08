Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.15% of Dorman Products worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Dorman Products by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DORM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $98.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

