DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 171.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $111,980,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after buying an additional 450,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

