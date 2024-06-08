Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Dan Zugelder Sells 18,870 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.18 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

