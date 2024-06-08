e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 42,953 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Monday, May 6th, Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30.

On Thursday, April 18th, Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40.

On Friday, April 5th, Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.87. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 145,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.