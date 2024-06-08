e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett Sells 9,808 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $177.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 228.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

