e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks Sells 14,253 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20.

On Monday, April 15th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $177.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after buying an additional 198,235 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

