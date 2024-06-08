Edison International (NYSE:EIX) SVP Caroline Choi Sells 10,004 Shares

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.85. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

