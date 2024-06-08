EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Director Carol P. Lowe Sells 1,245 Shares

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $376.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.64. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $172.79 and a one year high of $401.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after buying an additional 263,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

