Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 166.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

NYSE EMR opened at $108.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

