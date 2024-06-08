Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Jason Lublin Sells 20,832 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

