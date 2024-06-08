Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declares — Dividend of $0.50

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4993 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

ENI has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. ENI has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ENI to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

ENI stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. ENI has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that ENI will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

