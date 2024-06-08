EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 130,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of EOG Resources worth $741,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.