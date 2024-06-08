ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.18.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile
