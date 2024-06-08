Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 499 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Aflac by 14.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Aflac by 17.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

