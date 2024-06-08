Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 215.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 62,132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

