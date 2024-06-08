Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $70,248,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Linde by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 387,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,247,000 after acquiring an additional 246,097 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $433.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.18 and its 200 day moving average is $430.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

