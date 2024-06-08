Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average is $118.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

