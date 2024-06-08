Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 58,663 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 481,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.58 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

