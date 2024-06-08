Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Starbucks by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,656 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after buying an additional 1,656,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

