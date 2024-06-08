Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SO opened at $77.94 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

